Harden Wants Out, Chicago’s Bad Air, and the Perfect Game

Plus, Brian asks the question: Can Jayson Tatum carry the Celtics to a title?

By Brian Barrett, Raheem Palmer, Jason Goff, John Jastremski, and Chris Ryan

Brian Barrett kicks off the show with a question: Can Jayson Tatum carry the Celtics to a title (0:12)? Then Raheem Palmer and Chris Ryan discuss James Harden’s trade request (12:10), before Jason Goff dishes on all things Chicago (24:36) and John Jastremski reacts to Domingo Germán’s perfect (37:00).

‌Hosts: Brian Barrett, Raheem Palmer, Jason Goff, and John Jastremski
Guest: Chris Ryan
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr., Jamie McClellan, Chris Sutton, Tony Gill, Clifford Augustin, Stefan Anderson, and Mark Panik

