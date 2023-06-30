 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Secret Invasion’ Episode 2 Deep Dive

Mallory and Joanna discuss “Promises,” touching on Gravik and Nick Fury’s relationship, the betrayal between humanity and the Skrulls, and the Skrull Council

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
They’re all here! The House of R crew returns to dive deep into the second episode of Secret Invasion (11:36). They discuss the origins of Gravik and Nick Fury’s relationship, as well as the betrayal that came with humanity and the Skrulls (22:09). Later, they break down the Skrull Council and what influence it has on society (64:16).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

