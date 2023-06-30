‘Secret Invasion’ Episode 2 Deep Dive



They’re all here! The House of R crew returns to dive deep into the second episode of Secret Invasion (11:36). They discuss the origins of Gravik and Nick Fury’s relationship, as well as the betrayal that came with humanity and the Skrulls (22:09). Later, they break down the Skrull Council and what influence it has on society (64:16).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

