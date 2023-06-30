The Dude Does Everything



Jason starts off the pod by sharing his reaction to the Supreme Court decision on affirmative action. He then breaks down the White Sox–Angels series and points to Shohei Ohtani as the best current MLB player (11:14). Finally, he’s joined by Vinnie Goodwill from Yahoo Sports to talk about Goodwill’s experiences covering the NBA draft in person, Ja Morant, and the state of the Chicago Bulls heading into free agency (21:44).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Vinnie Goodwill

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

