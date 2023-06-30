 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Dude Does Everything

Jason breaks down the Chicago White Sox–Los Angels series and points to Shohei Ohtani as the best current MLB player, and Vinnie Goodwill joins to talk the NBA draft and the state of the Chicago Bulls

By Jason Goff
Chicago White Sox v Los Angeles Angels Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images


Jason starts off the pod by sharing his reaction to the Supreme Court decision on affirmative action. He then breaks down the White Sox–Angels series and points to Shohei Ohtani as the best current MLB player (11:14). Finally, he’s joined by Vinnie Goodwill from Yahoo Sports to talk about Goodwill’s experiences covering the NBA draft in person, Ja Morant, and the state of the Chicago Bulls heading into free agency (21:44).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Vinnie Goodwill
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

Michael Harriot and the End of Affirmative Action

Van and Rachel also address a relationship story out of the world of ‘No Jumper’

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Where Will James Harden Be Traded This Time?

For the third time in less than three years, the Beard reportedly wants out. Where could he be headed? We examine potential landing spots and propose one mutually beneficial blockbuster.

By Kevin O'Connor

‘Secret Invasion’ Episode 2 Deep Dive

Mallory and Joanna discuss "Promises," touching on Gravik and Nick Fury’s relationship, the betrayal between humanity and the Skrulls, and the Skrull Council

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Knicks Interested in James Harden? Yankees Leave Oakland With Series Win, and Sal Licata on the Mets’ Heartbreak.

Plus, looking ahead to the New York Yankees’ upcoming series with the St. Louis Cardinals

By John Jastremski

Why the Belichick Coaching Tree Keeps Failing

This week, Ben and Steven examine why Belichick’s coaching style is hard to replicate and then look at some other coaching trees around the NFL

By Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ and the Indy Movie Rankings

Sean and Amanda are joined by Mallory Rubin to discuss whether the latest ‘Indiana Jones’ flick gave Harrison Ford a proper send-off

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and 1 more