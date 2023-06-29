 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eight Burning Celtics Questions. Plus, Julian McWilliams on the Struggling Sox.

Brian later ends the show with a listener call and an email, before digging into DeVante Parker and his contract extension

By Brian Barrett
Brian presents his eight burning questions for the Celtics as NBA free agency is about to begin (0:40). Then, he chats with The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams about the slumping Sox, their terrible defense, Chaim Bloom’s job security, the trade deadline, and more (29:45). Brian ends with a listener call and an email, before digging into DeVante Parker and his contract extension (1:11:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Julian McWilliams
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

