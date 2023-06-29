Eight Burning Celtics Questions. Plus, Julian McWilliams on the Struggling Sox.



Brian presents his eight burning questions for the Celtics as NBA free agency is about to begin (0:40). Then, he chats with The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams about the slumping Sox, their terrible defense, Chaim Bloom’s job security, the trade deadline, and more (29:45). Brian ends with a listener call and an email, before digging into DeVante Parker and his contract extension (1:11:00).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Julian McWilliams

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

