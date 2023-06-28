 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Secret Invasion’ Episode 2 Instant Reactions and the Superman Casting News

The Midnight Boys break down the twists and turns in Episode 2 and discuss the casting news for James Gunn’s new film

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran
You won’t find any better-looking Skrulls than this! It’s time for the Midnight Boys to give their reactions to the second episode of Secret Invasion (05:11). They break down what might be happening in a potential plot to develop the Super-Skrulls, as well as the web of lies Nick Fury finds himself in (27:27). Also, the boys give their thoughts on the latest casting news of Superman and Lois Lane in James Gunn’s new Superman film (69:54).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

