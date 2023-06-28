 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Can WWE “Vince-Proof” Last-Minute Changes? Plus, Booking the Mystery Finish of the Bloodline Civil War.

The guys also react to Kaz’s take on Kenny Omega–Will Osprey as “Meltzer-bait”

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian Waters
How many FACTS did you receive last week? Ben, Khal, and Brian react to Khal’s fire catchphrase. Then, they discuss the following headlines:

  • WWE trying to “Vince-proof” last-minute changes to shows (3:39)
  • The Bloodline having secret rehearsals for a reportedly “wild” finish at Money in the Bank (11:30)
  • WWE being high on the current iteration of Judgement Day (19:07)

Later, in They Said What?!, they react to Kaz’s take on Kenny Omega–Will Osprey being “Meltzer-bait” (31:37).

Then, they discuss Money in the Bank and draft their favorite, least favorite, and choice for future cash-ins (39:39). The crew closes the show with highlights from NXT (55:28) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (57:14).

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at (202) 417-8160.

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters

