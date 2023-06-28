Can WWE “Vince-Proof” Last-Minute Changes? Plus, Booking the Mystery Finish of the Bloodline Civil War.



How many FACTS did you receive last week? Ben, Khal, and Brian react to Khal’s fire catchphrase. Then, they discuss the following headlines:

WWE trying to “Vince-proof” last-minute changes to shows (3:39)

The Bloodline having secret rehearsals for a reportedly “wild” finish at Money in the Bank (11:30)

WWE being high on the current iteration of Judgement Day (19:07)

Later, in They Said What?!, they react to Kaz’s take on Kenny Omega–Will Osprey being “Meltzer-bait” (31:37).

Then, they discuss Money in the Bank and draft their favorite, least favorite, and choice for future cash-ins (39:39). The crew closes the show with highlights from NXT (55:28) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (57:14).

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters

Producer: Brian H. Waters

