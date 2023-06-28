Talking PGA Tour–LIV Golf Leaks, LPGA, and Rocket Mortgage Classic With Jason Sobel

House and Hubbard are joined by The Action Network’s Jason Sobel to delve into the leaked details of the PGA Tour–LIV Golf merger (03:05). They then discuss Ruoning Yin’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship win at the age of 20 (30:19) before giving a quick preview of this weekend’s Rocket Mortgage Classic (39:30).
Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Guest: Jason Sobel
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Photo Suggestions: Jay Monahan, Ruoning Yin, Keegan Bradley
