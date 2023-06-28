 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Talking PGA Tour–LIV Golf Leaks, LPGA, and Rocket Mortgage Classic With Jason Sobel

Jason Sobel joins to talk the leaked details of the PGA Tour–LIV Golf merger, Ruoning Yin’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship win, and this weekend’s Rocket Mortgage Classic

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Rocket Mortgage Classic - Previews Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images


House and Hubbard are joined by The Action Network’s Jason Sobel to delve into the leaked details of the PGA Tour–LIV Golf merger (03:05). They then discuss Ruoning Yin’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship win at the age of 20 (30:19) before giving a quick preview of this weekend’s Rocket Mortgage Classic (39:30).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Guest: Jason Sobel
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Photo Suggestions: Jay Monahan, Ruoning Yin, Keegan Bradley

