 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Making Friends as an Adult

Lane Moore, the author of ‘You Will Find Your People,’ joins the pod this week to dive into the complexities of making friends as an adult

By Erika Ramirez
U.S. health officials say fully vaccinated Americans dont need to wear masks outdoors anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers (Associated Press) Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images


This week, Erika explores the joys and difficulties of making new friends as an adult. First, she talks with Steven about the ways they’ve successfully made new friends in their adult lives (0:33). Then, Erika speaks with author, musician, and podcaster Lane Moore about her new book, You Will Find Your People, which dives deep into the vulnerability and complexity involved in adult friend-making and the culture that has misled us (17:00).

Hosts: Erika Ramirez and Steven Othello
Guest: Lane Moore
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Theme Music: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

The Latest

‘The Bear’ Season 2, Episodes 7-8 Recap

Charles and Van discuss Richie’s satisfying redemption arc and criticisms of Claire’s role in the story

By Charles Holmes and Van Lathan

One of These Teams Needs to Take Me for a Ride

Jason shares his excitement for the Chicago Blackhawks’ no. 1 pick in the draft and their potential draft pick, Connor Bedard

By Jason Goff

Predicting the Next Few Years of F1 With Luke Smith

Kevin and Luke Smith discuss the news that Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have bought into Alpine, the constant Daniel Ricciardo rumors, "godlike" drivers from F2, and more

By Kevin Clark

NFL Offseason Gossip With Albert Breer: QB Futures, Caleb Williams Watch, and More

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer joins to discuss all the latest NFL rumors

By Kevin Clark

NBA Draft Leftovers, Best/Worst Fits, and Looking Ahead to the Offseason

KOC and J. Kyle Mann also discuss their expectations for this year’s Summer League

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Is Big, Silly, Stupid, and Awe-Inspiring

Not everything works in James Mangold’s newest addition to the Indy franchise, but you have to appreciate its relentless nature

By Adam Nayman