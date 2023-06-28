Making Friends as an Adult

This week, Erika explores the joys and difficulties of making new friends as an adult. First, she talks with Steven about the ways they’ve successfully made new friends in their adult lives (0:33). Then, Erika speaks with author, musician, and podcaster Lane Moore about her new book, You Will Find Your People, which dives deep into the vulnerability and complexity involved in adult friend-making and the culture that has misled us (17:00).
Hosts: Erika Ramirez and Steven Othello
Guest: Lane Moore
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Theme Music: Devon Renaldo
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher