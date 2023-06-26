Aaron Judge Injury Update, and Yankees Finish Homestand With Another Series Win



(1:15) — METS: The Mets were on the brink of a series win against the Phillies but could not withstand another late-game meltdown.

(6:38) — YANKEES: The Yankees head to their road trip with two consecutive series wins and now have to play the waiting game with Aaron Judge’s injury.

(19:25) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Mets.

(42:44) — SEAN FENNESSEY: The Ringer’s Sean Fennessey returns to discuss the Mets series, his thoughts on Buck Showalter, and where his panic meter is at.

(63:33) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Sean Fennessey

Producer: Stefan Anderson

