Aaron Judge Injury Update, and Yankees Finish Homestand With Another Series Win

Plus, Sean Fennessey talks another late Mets meltdown

By John Jastremski and Sean Fennessey
(1:15) — METS: The Mets were on the brink of a series win against the Phillies but could not withstand another late-game meltdown.
(6:38) — YANKEES: The Yankees head to their road trip with two consecutive series wins and now have to play the waiting game with Aaron Judge’s injury.
(19:25) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Mets.
(42:44) — SEAN FENNESSEY: The Ringer’s Sean Fennessey returns to discuss the Mets series, his thoughts on Buck Showalter, and where his panic meter is at.
(63:33) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Sean Fennessey
Producer: Stefan Anderson

