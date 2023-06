Bakari Sellers is joined by Joel Anderson, a Slate writer and the host of the Slow Burn: Becoming Justice Thomas podcast, to discuss his start in journalism (00:29) and the impact of fewer local newspapers (03:44), before delving into why Joel wanted to focus on Thomas, how he became a Conservative, and his relationship with his family (06:56).

Host: Bakari Sellers

Guest: Joel Anderson

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Executive Producer: Jarrod Loadholt

