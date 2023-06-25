 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mike Tannenbaum on Why DeAndre Hopkins Should Sign With the Pats

Plus, Jayson Tatum’s next steps

By Brian Barrett
Los Angeles Chargers v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images


Brian details what Jayson Tatum needs to do to step up his game and win a title and also dives into the numbers on Jaylen Brown’s impact on the Celtics compared to other star players (0:30). Then, he chats with ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum, who is also the former Jets GM, about DeAndre Hopkins, the Patriots’ defense, the Pats-Jets rivalry of the 2010s, and more (37:40). Brian ends with a few listener calls on the Pats and Celtics (1:05:30).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Mike Tannenbaum
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

