Mike Tannenbaum on Why DeAndre Hopkins Should Sign With the Pats



Brian details what Jayson Tatum needs to do to step up his game and win a title and also dives into the numbers on Jaylen Brown’s impact on the Celtics compared to other star players (0:30). Then, he chats with ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum, who is also the former Jets GM, about DeAndre Hopkins, the Patriots’ defense, the Pats-Jets rivalry of the 2010s, and more (37:40). Brian ends with a few listener calls on the Pats and Celtics (1:05:30).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Mike Tannenbaum

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

