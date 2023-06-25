 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘The Simpsons’ Writer Mike Reiss on the Titan Tragedy

Mike joins Larry to discuss why he started regularly going on travel adventures and his experiences while exploring the sunken RMS Titanic

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - May 1, 2015 Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images


Larry is joined by Emmy Award-winning writer, producer, and fellow podcaster Mike Reiss to discuss the recent Titan submersible tragedy that occurred during a deep-sea exploration of the Titanic shipwreck. They begin by discussing some of the projects they’ve worked on together and why Mike started regularly going on exciting travel adventures. Mike then details his reaction to the tragedy, the subsequent media attention, and his experiences while exploring the sunken RMS Titanic (9:33). After the break they talk about some of the misconceptions about OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, examine the general negativity toward billionaire adventurers, and shine a light on how TV shows can sometimes predict world events (37:20). Mike ends the pod by sharing his favorite Simpsons moment and praise for Larry’s brother, Marc Wilmore (46:26).

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Mike Reiss
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

