That’s the Business



Jason starts things off by sharing his reactions to all of the big trades and moves that happened during a very interesting NBA draft night. He then focuses on the Bulls’ relative inactivity so far this offseason and wonders what Chicago execs Marc Eversley and Artūras Karnišovas are envisioning for a team whose fan base is thirsty for basketball glory (15:09). Jason ends the pod by examining the draft night outfit trends on some of the incoming talent and rating the TV broadcast (40:49).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, and Chris Sutton

