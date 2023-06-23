That’s the Business

 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jason examines NBA draft night and the Chicago Bulls’ relative inactivity so far this offseason

By Jason Goff
Jason starts things off by sharing his reactions to all of the big trades and moves that happened during a very interesting NBA draft night. He then focuses on the Bulls’ relative inactivity so far this offseason and wonders what Chicago execs Marc Eversley and Artūras Karnišovas are envisioning for a team whose fan base is thirsty for basketball glory (15:09). Jason ends the pod by examining the draft night outfit trends on some of the incoming talent and rating the TV broadcast (40:49).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, and Chris Sutton

