Knicks Eyeing PG-13, Hal’s Comments, and Jerry Blevins Breaks Down the Mets’ Pitching Problems



(1:37) — YANKEES: Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner gave his thoughts on the Yankees recently, and JJ recaps his thoughts and the Yankees’ series win over the Mariners.

(7:07) — KNICKS: The Knicks have expressed their interest in Paul George, but will it be enough? Also, what does the future hold for Obi Toppin?

(15:33) — METS: The Mets drop another series on the road to the Astros and now have to face their division foe, the Phillies.

(20:34) — JERRY BLEVINS: SNY’s Jerry Blevins joins the show to discuss the Mets’ pitching woes, what changed from last season, and how they can make a Wild Card push.

(43:58) — TOP FIVE BUSTS AND BEST PICKS SINCE 2000: JJ makes his list of the top five winners and biggest busts since 2000.

(54:00) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Knicks, and Mets.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Jerry Blevins

Producer: Stefan Anderson

