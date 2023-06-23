 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Knicks Eyeing PG-13, Hal’s Comments, and Jerry Blevins Breaks Down the Mets’ Pitching Problems

Plus, JJ makes a list of his top five picks and biggest busts since 2000

By John Jastremski
Oklahoma City Thunder v LA Clippers Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images


(1:37) — YANKEES: Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner gave his thoughts on the Yankees recently, and JJ recaps his thoughts and the Yankees’ series win over the Mariners.

(7:07) — KNICKS: The Knicks have expressed their interest in Paul George, but will it be enough? Also, what does the future hold for Obi Toppin?

(15:33) — METS: The Mets drop another series on the road to the Astros and now have to face their division foe, the Phillies.

(20:34) — JERRY BLEVINS: SNY’s Jerry Blevins joins the show to discuss the Mets’ pitching woes, what changed from last season, and how they can make a Wild Card push.

(43:58) — TOP FIVE BUSTS AND BEST PICKS SINCE 2000: JJ makes his list of the top five winners and biggest busts since 2000.

(54:00) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Knicks, and Mets.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Follow JJ on Twitter: john_jastremski

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Jerry Blevins
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

