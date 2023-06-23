 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

No Major Moves for the Sixers on Draft Night

Chris and Raheem discuss the 76ers’ future after an uneventful NBA draft for the team

By Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer
2023 NBA Draft Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images


The Sixers didn’t have any picks heading into the 2023 NBA draft, which raised speculation about whether players on the team would be traded to get back into the draft. None of that came to fruition, so where does the team go from here as free agency looms? Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer discuss.

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed By: Jackson Greenberg and Teddy Grossman

