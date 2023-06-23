Celtics Trade Marcus Smart, 76ers Trade Speculation, and White Sox and Cubs Rally

Brian Barrett reacts to the Celtics trade that sent Marcus Smart away for Kristaps Porzingis. Raheem Palmer and Chris Ryan discuss potential trades for the Sixers around Tobias Harris and James Harden. Jason Goff recaps the White Sox and Cubs rallies heading into the All-Star break. And John Jastremski breaks down the Knicks’ greatest draft busts of all time.
Hosts: Brian Barrett, Raheem Palmer, Chris Ryan, Jason Goff, and John Jastremski
Producers: Jamie McClellan, Chris Sutton, Tony Gill, Clifford Augustin, Stefan Anderson, and Tucker Tashjian
Subscribe: Spotify