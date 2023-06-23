 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Candy, Brooklyn Beckham’s Chicken, and Tasting SunnyD Vodka Seltzer

Plus, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
2.8 litre jug of Sunny D beverage for Vice Squad, Friday Health Photo by Lucas Oleniuk/Toronto Star via Getty Images


Juliet and Jacoby share their thoughts on the restaurant that brought a fake priest in to trick workers into confessing their work sins, discuss a man stealing a Captain Morgan statue, and react to the current sriracha shortage. For this week’s Taste Test, they try SunnyD Vodka Seltzers. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Food News

The Latest

NBA Draft Recap! Miller Over Scoot and Best/Worst Picks With Sam Vecenie, Plus Chris Paul to the Warriors

Plus, Ryen recaps the NYC live show before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo

‘The Bear’ Season 2 Finds Deeper, More Relatable Levels of Stress

Season 2 of ‘The Bear’ finds new, deeper, more relatable levels of stress and anxiety—but it’s about finding joy within those levels

By Jodi Walker

That’s the Business

Jason examines NBA draft night and the Chicago Bulls’ relative inactivity so far this offseason

By Jason Goff

The Sinking of the Titanic Sub, AI, and “God Save the Queen”

Van and Rachel also discuss the bills that Governor Greg Abbott signed that affects trans, DEI, and labor rights

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Jennifer Lawrence’s Movie Star Playbook and ‘No Hard Feelings’

Sean and Amanda discuss the highs and lows of Jennifer Lawrence’s latest movie and her future as a star

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Why Mobility Is the Future of NFL Quarterbacking

Ben and Steven explore the rise of dual-threat quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen

By Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz