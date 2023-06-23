Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Candy, Brooklyn Beckham’s Chicken, and Tasting SunnyD Vodka Seltzer



Juliet and Jacoby share their thoughts on the restaurant that brought a fake priest in to trick workers into confessing their work sins, discuss a man stealing a Captain Morgan statue, and react to the current sriracha shortage. For this week’s Taste Test, they try SunnyD Vodka Seltzers. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

