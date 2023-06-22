 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Why Jon Jones Vs. Francis Ngannou Can Still Happen!

Plus, would PFL’s purchase of Bellator be bad for MMA?

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll
Getty Images


Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Blanchstradamus himself gather once more to discuss the latest in the wacky world of mixed martial arts. On today’s program, the guys discuss:

  • Rumors that PFL might purchase Bellator and whether this would be good or bad for the sport and its fighters (4:16)
  • How a PFL-Bellator combination would stack up against the UFC
  • The stare-down between Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones last week, and why Ariel believes the UFC could still make this fight happen (35:38)
  • A plethora of fight announcements in the last week, as well as which ones the guys are most excited for (44:12)

Plus, tensions boil to the surface for 3PAC, TST’s dating life, questions from the Discord (57:50), and are Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk going to fight each other?

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer MMA Show

The Latest

Chris Paul on the Warriors Is So Strange It Just Might Work

The Point God in Golden State? It sounds like a walking contradiction (emphasis on the "walking"). But there’s actually a blueprint for this new Odd Couple pairing to work.

By Seerat Sohi

‘The Bear’ Season 2, Episodes 1-2 Recap

Charles and Van discuss the return of the FX series and how it can live up to Season 1

By Charles Holmes and Van Lathan

Warriors Trade Jordan Poole, and Picks for Chris Paul

Logan and Raja react to the deal and debate who’s in charge in Golden State after Bob Myers’s exit

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Is Fanatics Coming for Card Shops?

Plus, a market update with Chris McGill

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

‘The Bear’ Comes Roaring Back, and ‘Secret Invasion’ Falls Flat

Plus, Nicole Holofcener on making ‘You Hurt My Feelings’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

‘Forbidden Door’ Preview 

David and Kaz talk ‘Forbidden Door,’ a Goldberg return, and Bron Breakker vs. Seth Rollins

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide