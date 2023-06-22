Why Jon Jones Vs. Francis Ngannou Can Still Happen!



Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Blanchstradamus himself gather once more to discuss the latest in the wacky world of mixed martial arts. On today’s program, the guys discuss:

Rumors that PFL might purchase Bellator and whether this would be good or bad for the sport and its fighters (4:16)

How a PFL-Bellator combination would stack up against the UFC

The stare-down between Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones last week, and why Ariel believes the UFC could still make this fight happen (35:38)

A plethora of fight announcements in the last week, as well as which ones the guys are most excited for (44:12)

Plus, tensions boil to the surface for 3PAC, TST’s dating life, questions from the Discord (57:50), and are Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk going to fight each other?

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

