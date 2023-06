Brian reacts to the stunning news that the Celtics are trading Marcus Smart as part of a three-way deal with Memphis and Washington in which Boston will get Kristaps Porzingis and two first-round draft picks.

Host: Brian Barrett

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

