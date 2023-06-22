 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Danielle R. Holley on the Supreme Court and the Future of Affirmative Action

The dean of Howard University School of Law breaks down the latest Supreme Court rulings and what to expect from the court in the future

By Bakari Sellers
Affirmative action in college admissions Supreme Court Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images


Bakari Sellers is joined by the dean of Howard University School of Law, Danielle R. Holley, to discuss the Supreme Court’s recent rulings regarding Alabama’s congressional maps and the Native American adoption law (01:39) and the expected reversal of affirmative action by the court (04:34). They then talk about what to expect from the court in regard to issues such as student loan debt and about Danielle’s appointment to be the next president of Mount Holyoke College (16:09).

Host: Bakari Sellers
Guest: Danielle R. Holley
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Executive Producer: Jarrod Loadholt

