Danielle R. Holley on the Supreme Court and the Future of Affirmative Action



Bakari Sellers is joined by the dean of Howard University School of Law, Danielle R. Holley, to discuss the Supreme Court’s recent rulings regarding Alabama’s congressional maps and the Native American adoption law (01:39) and the expected reversal of affirmative action by the court (04:34). They then talk about what to expect from the court in regard to issues such as student loan debt and about Danielle’s appointment to be the next president of Mount Holyoke College (16:09).

Host: Bakari Sellers

Guest: Danielle R. Holley

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Executive Producer: Jarrod Loadholt

