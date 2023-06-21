NBA Draft: Trade for a Vet or Keep the Pick?



Justin, Rob, and Wos are joined by Danny Chau to discuss whether a handful of teams near the top of the draft should keep or trade their picks. They talk about which teams are in a realistic position to trade for a veteran or whether they should stay put and what prospects would fit best. After that, Wos talks to NBA champion and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray about his time in the bubble, coming back from his ACL injury, playing with Nikola Jokic, and much more (1:10:34).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre

Guests: Danny Chau and Jamal Murray

Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz

