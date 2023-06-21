‘Secret Invasion’ Episode 1 Instant Reactions



The invasion is upon us, and the Midnight Boys are here to find out who the spies are! Van, Charles, Jomi, and Steve are here to break down their instant reactions to the newest MCU TV show, Secret Invasion (04:18). They talk about Nick Fury and how the show attempts to center itself around Marvel’s own spymaster (20:23). Later, they get into predictions about what may happen later in the season and even break down a basketball player’s controversial opinions on Star Wars (62:49).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts