Bradley Beal on the Move, NBA Draft Predictions, and More Golf Bets

The East Coast Bias boys kick things off by discussing the Suns’ acquisition of Bradley Beal (1:00), before wondering what this means for the rest of the NBA’s Western Conference (13:00). Then, they preview where Chris Paul could land before sharing their favorite bets for Thursday’s NBA draft (21:00). Finally, House shares his thoughts on the U.S. Open and previews the Travelers Championship (41:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

Producer: Mike Wargon

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

