CM Punk Missed the Mark, Defining the Last Three Years in WWE, and Peter’s Pre-Wedding Jitters

With the big day just two weeks from Saturday, a nervous Rosenberg is joined by SGG to dig into the latest in the world of professional wrestling (0:00). On today’s episode, the guys discuss:
- Rosenberg’s wedding walkout dilemma (9:38)
- The guys’ thoughts on AEW’s Collision and what AEW could have done better (13:45)
- Why they didn’t like CM Punk’s promo at Collision (15:30)
- Whether the last three years in WWE should be dubbed “The Bloodline Era” or “The Roman Era” (26:06)
- How they expect Logan Paul to fare at Money in the Bank (36:20)
Plus, the guys talk about how to make Raquel more compelling, and Rosenberg gets more hate on Twitter.
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
Producer: Troy Farkas
