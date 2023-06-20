 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CM Punk Missed the Mark, Defining the Last Three Years in WWE, and Peter’s Pre-Wedding Jitters

Plus, the guys discuss how they expect Logan Paul to fare at ‘Money in the Bank’

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
#IMDboat At San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Day Three Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb


With the big day just two weeks from Saturday, a nervous Rosenberg is joined by SGG to dig into the latest in the world of professional wrestling (0:00). On today’s episode, the guys discuss:

  • Rosenberg’s wedding walkout dilemma (9:38)
  • The guys’ thoughts on AEW’s Collision and what AEW could have done better (13:45)
  • Why they didn’t like CM Punk’s promo at Collision (15:30)
  • Whether the last three years in WWE should be dubbed “The Bloodline Era” or “The Roman Era” (26:06)
  • How they expect Logan Paul to fare at Money in the Bank (36:20)

Plus, the guys talk about how to make Raquel more compelling, and Rosenberg gets more hate on Twitter.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

