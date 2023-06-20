Did We Ever Decide How to Cover Trump? Plus: The Athletic Pivots and the End of the Draft-Night Woj Bomb

Ahead of the NBA draft, Bryan and David talk through the announcement from Woj that he will not tip the picks on Twitter before they’re made (0:25). Then, they discuss Trump’s outing in Miami and the media’s uncertain coverage of such events amid his second indictment (9:53). Then they touch on news of layoffs at The Athletic and consider what this means for the website and beat writers (25:55). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Erika Cervantes
