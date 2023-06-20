 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Did We Ever Decide How to Cover Trump? Plus: The Athletic Pivots and the End of the Draft-Night Woj Bomb

Bryan and David talk about Woj’s announcement that he won’t tip the NBA draft picks on Twitter

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Former President Donald Trump Speaks At Trump National Golf Club Bedminster


Ahead of the NBA draft, Bryan and David talk through the announcement from Woj that he will not tip the picks on Twitter before they’re made (0:25). Then, they discuss Trump’s outing in Miami and the media’s uncertain coverage of such events amid his second indictment (9:53). Then they touch on news of layoffs at The Athletic and consider what this means for the website and beat writers (25:55). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Erika Cervantes

