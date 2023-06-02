‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Instant Reactions



Let’s do this one more time! The Midnight Boys have returned to The Ringer-Verse to give our instant reactions and feelings to the rousing Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (10:32). They talk about the stand-out spiders and the rip-roaring plot and mind-bending animation in this highly anticipated blockbuster. Later they discuss the future of Spider-Man at Sony and the benefits of joining (and not joining) the MCU (87:53).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

