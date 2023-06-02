 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Offseason Moves and Midseason Trends

Brian Barrett and his guests discuss the Celtics’ and 76ers’ offseason plans and the state of baseball in Chicago

By Brian Barrett, Kevin O'Connor, Sheil Kapadia, Raheem Palmer, Jason Goff, and John Jastremski

Brian Barrett kicks off The Local Angle with Kevin O’Connor to discuss offseason plans for the Celtics (:08), before Sheil Kapadia and Raheem Palmer react to the 76ers hiring Nick Nurse (12:50). Then Jason Goff addresses the state of baseball in Chicago (26:02), and John Jastremski reveals his top five players in the MLB (38:40).

Hosts: Brian Barrett, Sheil Kapadia, Raheem Palmer, Jason Goff, and John Jastremski
Guest: Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr., Jamie McClellan, Chris Sutton, Clifford Augustin, and Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Thru The Ringer

The Latest

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ is a Multiversal Masterpiece

The sequel to ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ is even more ambitious, adventurous, and visually spellbinding than its predecessor—and just as filled with heart

By Daniel Chin

How Do Man City Fans Really Feel About the Treble?

James Allcott, Ciarán Carlin, and JCC look back at the consequential ripples of being in an FA Cup final and what the ramifications of the big moments have been for clubs such as Everton, Portsmouth, Liverpool, Chelsea, and many more

By James Lawrence Allcott

Seven NBA Observations on Nuggets-Heat, Ja Morant, and Coaching Changes

Can the Heat find any silver linings after getting dusted in Game 1? Plus, thoughts on Ja Morant’s future, the 2023 NBA draft, and the bold coaching moves out of Milwaukee and Philly.

By Kevin O'Connor

The Heat’s Worst-Case Scenario Played Out in Game 1

Miami lacked its usual fire in the Finals opener and went ice-cold from deep. With Denver rested and firing on all cylinders, the Heat will have to be close to perfect to make this a competitive series.

By Michael Pina

A Lack of Slavery in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ and Biden Takes a Tumble

Plus, Shannon Sharpe’s decision to leave FS1

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

WWE Women’s Tag Champion Shayna Baszler on Pro Wrestling Vs. MMA and Her Tag Partner Ronda Rousey

Shayna Baszler joins Rosenberg for a conversation about her former life as an MMA fighter and why she left MMA for the world of pro wrestling

By Peter Rosenberg