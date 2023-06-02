Offseason Moves and Midseason Trends

Brian Barrett kicks off The Local Angle with Kevin O’Connor to discuss offseason plans for the Celtics (:08), before Sheil Kapadia and Raheem Palmer react to the 76ers hiring Nick Nurse (12:50). Then Jason Goff addresses the state of baseball in Chicago (26:02), and John Jastremski reveals his top five players in the MLB (38:40).
Hosts: Brian Barrett, Sheil Kapadia, Raheem Palmer, Jason Goff, and John Jastremski
Guest: Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr., Jamie McClellan, Chris Sutton, Clifford Augustin, and Stefan Anderson
