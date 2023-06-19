 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A CM Punk Return, a Collision, a Brand Split, and a Bloodline Civil War

Plus: Who would be the Bradley Beal of pro wrestling?

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
WRESTLING: JAN 26 AEW Dynamite Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


David kicks off the show by asking Kaz and Phil who would be the Bradley Beal of pro wrestling. Then they discuss the following:

  • CM Punk’s return to AEW on the premiere of Collision (5:53)
  • A potential AEW brand split (20:40)
  • Austin Theory’s stock (55:20)
  • The Bloodline civil war (76:08)

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Phil Schneider
Producer: Brian H. Waters

