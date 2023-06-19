A CM Punk Return, a Collision, a Brand Split, and a Bloodline Civil War

David kicks off the show by asking Kaz and Phil who would be the Bradley Beal of pro wrestling. Then they discuss the following:
- CM Punk’s return to AEW on the premiere of Collision (5:53)
- A potential AEW brand split (20:40)
- Austin Theory’s stock (55:20)
- The Bloodline civil war (76:08)
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Phil Schneider
Producer: Brian H. Waters
