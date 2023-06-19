A CM Punk Return, a Collision, a Brand Split, and a Bloodline Civil War



David kicks off the show by asking Kaz and Phil who would be the Bradley Beal of pro wrestling. Then they discuss the following:

CM Punk’s return to AEW on the premiere of Collision (5:53)

A potential AEW brand split (20:40)

Austin Theory’s stock (55:20)

The Bloodline civil war (76:08)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Guest: Phil Schneider

Producer: Brian H. Waters

