U.S. Open Recap: Wyndham Wins, Rory Falls Short, and LACC Criticisms With Bryan Curtis

House and Hubbard are joined by The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis to give their takeaways from this weekend’s U.S. Open, including Wyndham Clark’s impressive win, Rory McIlroy falling short, and more (02:01). They then give their impressions of NBC’s U.S. Open broadcast and the Los Angeles Country Club’s venue and discuss where they fell short (24:23). They end with a quick discussion about the potential merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf (50:44).
Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Guest: Bryan Curtis
Producers: Tucker Tashjian and Eduardo Ocampo
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS