 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

U.S. Open Recap: Wyndham Wins, Rory Falls Short, and LACC Criticisms With Bryan Curtis

House and Hubbard are joined by The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis to give their takeaways from this weekend’s U.S. Open, including Wyndham Clark’s impressive win, Rory McIlroy falling short, and more

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
123rd U.S. Open Championship - Final Round Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images


House and Hubbard are joined by The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis to give their takeaways from this weekend’s U.S. Open, including Wyndham Clark’s impressive win, Rory McIlroy falling short, and more (02:01). They then give their impressions of NBC’s U.S. Open broadcast and the Los Angeles Country Club’s venue and discuss where they fell short (24:23). They end with a quick discussion about the potential merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf (50:44).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Guest: Bryan Curtis
Producers: Tucker Tashjian and Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Fairway Rollin'

The Latest

Benjamin Watson and ‘Roe, Race, and a Pro-Life Commitment to Justice’

Bakari and Ben discuss Ben’s new book and the future of reproductive health in the U.S.

By Bakari Sellers

‘The Flash’ Flops, ‘The Idol’ Episode 3, and ‘Righteous Gemstones’ Returns

Plus, chatting with ‘Top Chef’ judge Gail Simmons

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Emily Ratajkowski’s and CB2’s Backyard Collab, and the ‘Barbie’ Marketing Campaign

Plus, talking Cameron Diaz’s fridge and Bennifer breakup odds

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

A CM Punk Return, a Collision, a Brand Split, and a Bloodline Civil War

Plus: Who would be the Bradley Beal of pro wrestling?

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

The Aaron Bradshaw Mystery and the OSP Big Board With Kevin O’Connor

The Ringer’s Tate Frazier introduces the Aaron Bradshaw Mystery before sharing his thoughts on West Virginia HC Bob Huggins’s resignation and WVU’s accelerated coaching search

By Tate Frazier

Seven NBA Observations on the Suns, Superstar Trade Rumors, and the Draft

Bradley Beal is the first big name to change teams this summer. Will Damian Lillard or Zion Williamson be the next? Plus, my thoughts on the Wizards, the Scoot Henderson vs. Brandon Miller debate, and more.

By Kevin O'Connor