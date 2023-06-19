 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Red Sox Sweep Yankees, Mets Lose Series to Cardinals, and a Venting Session With Nicky T

Nick Turturro returns to discuss the Yankees’ current slump, what changes need to be made, and an updated outlook for the season

By John Jastremski
New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox - Game Two Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images


(2:30) — YANKEES: The Yankees offense is still cold as they get swept by the Red Sox.

(7:46) — METS: The Mets bullpen collapses, leading them to another series loss to the Cardinals.

(16:42) — NICKY T: Actor and friend of the show Nick Turturro returns to discuss the Yankees’ current slump, what changes need to be made, and an updated outlook for the season.

(36:17) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Mets.

(57:41) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Follow JJ on Twitter: john_jastremski

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Nick Turturro
Producer: Stefan Anderson

