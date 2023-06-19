Red Sox Sweep Yankees, Mets Lose Series to Cardinals, and a Venting Session With Nicky T



(2:30) — YANKEES: The Yankees offense is still cold as they get swept by the Red Sox.

(7:46) — METS: The Mets bullpen collapses, leading them to another series loss to the Cardinals.

(16:42) — NICKY T: Actor and friend of the show Nick Turturro returns to discuss the Yankees’ current slump, what changes need to be made, and an updated outlook for the season.

(36:17) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Mets.

(57:41) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Nick Turturro

Producer: Stefan Anderson

