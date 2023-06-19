 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

It Ain’t About You

By Jason Goff
Sacramento Kings v Washington Wizards Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images


Jason starts off the Father’s Day pod by sharing his feelings about the holiday and detailing the nuances of his relationship with his father, both growing up and when he ultimately became a dad. He then digs into the trade rumors about Bradley Beal to the Suns and wonders if his beloved Bulls could somehow acquire Chris Paul (30:59). Jason ends the pod by talking about the Tim Anderson situation and the White Sox’s current form (53:37).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, and Chris Sutton

