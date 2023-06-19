 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jack Jones and DeAndre Hopkins With Andrew Callahan. Plus, Sox Sweep the Yanks.

Brian also answers some mailbag questions about possible Celtics offseason moves

By Brian Barrett
New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


Brian talks to Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan about Pats cornerback Jack Jones’s arrest, how his absence could impact the defense, DeAndre Hopkins’s visit, and more (0:45). Then, Brian answers a listener call on Brayan Bello and the Sox before Brian and Jamie get to a couple Celtics mailbag questions regarding potential offseason moves (34:00). Brian ends by recapping the Red Sox’s sweep of the Yankees (1:14:45).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Andrew Callahan
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

