Jack Jones and DeAndre Hopkins With Andrew Callahan. Plus, Sox Sweep the Yanks.



Brian talks to Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan about Pats cornerback Jack Jones’s arrest, how his absence could impact the defense, DeAndre Hopkins’s visit, and more (0:45). Then, Brian answers a listener call on Brayan Bello and the Sox before Brian and Jamie get to a couple Celtics mailbag questions regarding potential offseason moves (34:00). Brian ends by recapping the Red Sox’s sweep of the Yankees (1:14:45).

