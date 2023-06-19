Courting NBA Free Agents, the Flatulence Window for Partners, and Theoretical Dinner Guest: NBA Edition

Dave kicks off the show with a serious conundrum faced by couples everywhere: the optimal time to fart in front of your partner. Chris, Cory, Euno, and Victoria all weigh in with their answers. The episode continues with an NBA edition of Theoretical Dinner Guest, where the group names the Starting Five of Dinner Guests from throughout NBA history. The episode wraps up with Dave’s story about recruiting an NBA free agent to New York.
Host: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Euno Lee
Producers: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, and Euno Lee
