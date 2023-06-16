‘The Flash’ Instant Reactions

The time has finally come. The Midnight Boys are here to move at light speed and give their instant reactions to the latest DC film, The Flash (06:33). They break down the things they liked and what didn’t work so well, then make their assessment of this highly anticipated blockbuster. Later they run up “the gas bill” and evaluate the high praise Hollywood power players gave the film (73:18) as well as give it their Midnight Meter ranking (80:28).
Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
