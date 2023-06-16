The Defense of an Unwanted Kiss, and the Black Maternal Health Crisis

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to singer YK Osiris forcibly kissing rapper Sukihana and the online defense of the act (11:50), plus racist emails between Donald Trump Jr. and friend Gentry Beach being exposed in court (32:39). Then they discuss Black maternal health following the death of Olympian Tori Bowie (37:08), and the Supreme Court’s latest ruling, which respects tribal sovereignty (47:32).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith
