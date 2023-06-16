 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Defense of an Unwanted Kiss, and the Black Maternal Health Crisis

Van and Rachel also discuss the racist emails between Donald Trump Jr. and Gentry Beach

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to singer YK Osiris forcibly kissing rapper Sukihana and the online defense of the act (11:50), plus racist emails between Donald Trump Jr. and friend Gentry Beach being exposed in court (32:39). Then they discuss Black maternal health following the death of Olympian Tori Bowie (37:08), and the Supreme Court’s latest ruling, which respects tribal sovereignty (47:32).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In Higher Learning

The Latest

Lady Gaga’s Nurtec ODT Ads, the Best Pop Stars Turned Actors, and Pink’s Acrobatics

Liz, Kate, and Amelia also talk about how the Kardashians are seemingly trying to enter a "soft" era

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

How to Bet the U.S. Open Heading Into the Weekend. Plus, Ja Morant Suspension Reaction and MLB Futures.

House shares what he’s learned on the U.S. Open course, and they all discuss whether 25 games was the correct suspension for Ja Morant

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

Joker’s Interesting Championship Reaction, Miami’s Future, and More!

Austin and Pausha also touch on the Zion Williamson drama and discuss news of the LIV Golf–PGA merger

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

The LIV Golf–PGA Tour Debacle Is a Depressingly Familiar Development in Sports

It’s more useful to view the LIV ascendancy as the continuation of a long and disheartening history, rather than as some revolutionary new event

By Brian Phillips

The Dawn of the Victor Wembanyama Era Is Here

The NBA is about to be taken by storm by a prospect unlike any it’s seen before. But the level of anticipation is also new, thanks to a different European star and our imaginations paving the way.

By Danny Chau

The Rivalry Continues and Players to Watch in Eagles Training Camp

The ‘Local Angle’ crew discuss the Yankees–Red Sox rivalry, Philadelphia Eagles training camp, and Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox

By Brian Barrett, John Jastremski, and 3 more