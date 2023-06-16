 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Joker’s Interesting Championship Reaction, Miami’s Future, and More!

Austin and Pausha also touch on the Zion Williamson drama and discuss news of the LIV Golf–PGA merger

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
2023 Denver Nuggets Championship Parade Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NBAE via Getty Images


The Denver Nuggets won the Finals, and Austin and Pausha are back to discuss all the reactions to the championship, including Nikola Jokic’s very tame reaction (7:03). Then, they switch gears and break down Miami’s future and their potential to create a star within their organization (15:41), touch on the Zion drama (28:12), and discuss news of the LIV Golf–PGA merger (as well as whether or not the NBA could be next) (53:13). Plus, more rapid-fire questions and Austin’s Pet Peeves.

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz

