Joker’s Interesting Championship Reaction, Miami’s Future, and More!

The Denver Nuggets won the Finals, and Austin and Pausha are back to discuss all the reactions to the championship, including Nikola Jokic’s very tame reaction (7:03). Then, they switch gears and break down Miami’s future and their potential to create a star within their organization (15:41), touch on the Zion drama (28:12), and discuss news of the LIV Golf–PGA merger (as well as whether or not the NBA could be next) (53:13). Plus, more rapid-fire questions and Austin’s Pet Peeves.
Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz
