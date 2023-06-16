The Rivalry Continues and Players to Watch in Eagles Training Camp

Brian Barrett and John Jastremski get together again to talk about some of their favorites in the history of the Yankees and Red Sox rivalry (:29), before Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak look ahead at players to watch in the Eagles training camp (26:18) and Jason Goff discusses the White Sox’s Tim Anderson getting candid about his personal life (38:18).
Hosts: Brian Barrett, John Jastremski, Sheil Kapadia, Ben Solak, and Jason Goff
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr., Jamie McClellan, Chris Sutton, Tony Gill, Clifford Augustin, Stefan Anderson, and Mark Panik
Subscribe: Spotify