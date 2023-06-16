 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Rivalry Continues and Players to Watch in Eagles Training Camp

The ‘Local Angle’ crew discuss the Yankees–Red Sox rivalry, Philadelphia Eagles training camp, and Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox

By Brian Barrett, John Jastremski, Sheil Kapadia, Ben Solak, and Jason Goff

Brian Barrett and John Jastremski get together again to talk about some of their favorites in the history of the Yankees and Red Sox rivalry (:29), before Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak look ahead at players to watch in the Eagles training camp (26:18) and Jason Goff discusses the White Sox’s Tim Anderson getting candid about his personal life (38:18).

Hosts: Brian Barrett, John Jastremski, Sheil Kapadia, Ben Solak, and Jason Goff
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr., Jamie McClellan, Chris Sutton, Tony Gill, Clifford Augustin, Stefan Anderson, and Mark Panik

Subscribe: Spotify

