The NBA Is the Gift That Keeps On Giving

Jason talks about Mike Malone’s big day at the Denver Nuggets championship parade and the trade rumors surrounding Zach LaVine and Bradley Beal

By Jason Goff
Denver Nuggets Victory Parade Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images


Jason starts the pod by sharing his reactions to Mike Malone’s big day at the Denver Nuggets championship parade and the trade rumors surrounding Zach LaVine and Bradley Beal. Next, he dives into the litany of recent media shenanigans involving NBA players and asks if the Bulls’ front office can be trusted with the team’s roster moving forward (22:14). Finally, he’s joined by Josh Schrock of NBC Sports to discuss Justin Fields’s development and more Chicago Bears training camp buzz (46:59).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Josh Schrock
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, and Chris Sutton

