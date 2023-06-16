 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets Prepare for Cardinals, and Yankees-Red Sox Moments With Brian Barrett

Will the Yankees gain ground in the crowded AL East?

By John Jastremski
Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


(1:08) — YANKEES: The Yankees face the Red Sox for the second straight weekend. Will they win this series and gain ground in the crowded AL East?

(3:00) — METS: The Mets face-off with the Cardinals. Can they use their momentum from the Subway Series to strike a rally?

(10:58) — BRIAN BARRETT: The host of The Ringer’s Off The Pike podcast returns to discuss the top five players and moments from the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry.

‌Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Brian Barrett
Producer: Stefan Anderson

