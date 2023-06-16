Why Is It So Hard to Rank the League’s Top Receivers?

Ben and Steven continue their offseason deep dive into some of the biggest questions around the league. This week, they look at the shifting landscape of the wide receiver position. They discuss whether receivers are now a premium position in the league with the recent influx of large contract signings (03:26). Then, they look at the recent wave of high-impact WRs drafted into the league (15:51) before delving into their own lists of the top 10 wide receivers (31:12).
Hosts: Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
