The Slurpee’s New Look, a Dijon Mustard Ban, and a Blind Strawberry Taste Test

Juliet and Jacoby also follow up on a Supreme Court ruling involving Jack Daniel’s and dog toys and share their thoughts on the Uber Eats driver who requested gas money

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Ward’s Berry Farm Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images


This week, Juliet and Jacoby discuss eating at the Vanderpump Rules restaurants post-Scandoval, follow up on a Supreme Court ruling involving Jack Daniel’s and dog toys, and share their thoughts on the Uber Eats driver who requested gas money. For this week’s Taste Test, they try a blind flight of strawberries to see whether spending more money actually makes a difference. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

‌Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

‌Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

