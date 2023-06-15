Listener Q&A: The Ian Machado Garry Build, Patrício Pitbull’s Legacy, and Cringey Julianna Peña



On today’s episode, Ariel Helwani, a still-drunk Chuck Mindenhall, and professional news-breaker Petesy Carroll take some questions from the audience, discussing topics like:

Whether UFC welterweight contender Geoff Neal is too big a step-up for rising Irish star Ian Machado Garry (9:28)

Where Patrício Pitbull will rank among all-time greats if he’s able to secure a third Bellator title in a third weight class this weekend at Bellator 297 (20:57)

Best crowds the guys have witnessed at UFC events they’ve attended (35:04)

How the UFC should move forward with the women’s bantamweight decision, leading to 3PAC coming to the defense of former champ Julianna Peña (39:32)

Plus, it seems like Bellator doesn’t care anymore. The lads also talk about the complicated UFC middleweight title picture as Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori get ready to throw down at the illustrious UFC Apex on Saturday (51:07).

Disclaimer: This episode was recorded before the news of allegations against Conor McGregor broke.

Read 3PAC’s pound-for-pound rankings for the month of June here.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

