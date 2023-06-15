 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Are Jokic Cards Undervalued? Plus, Panini Break-In Update and Alex Giaimo Joins the Show.

Alex Giaimo, the host of the ‘King of Collectibles’ docuseries on Netflix, joins to discuss her journey in the hobby

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
2023 NBA Finals - Miami Heat v Denver Nuggets Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images


Mike and Jesse discuss Nikola Jokic card prices and if he really is undervalued compared to other great big men (8:40). Then, they talk about the Panini break-in and the new information about what was stolen (26:29). Later, they are joined by the host of the King of Collectibles docuseries, Alex Giaimo, to talk about her career and hobby journey (29:31). Finally, they answer your mailbag questions (52:55).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Alex Giaimo
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

