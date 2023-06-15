Are Jokic Cards Undervalued? Plus, Panini Break-In Update and Alex Giaimo Joins the Show.

Mike and Jesse discuss Nikola Jokic card prices and if he really is undervalued compared to other great big men (8:40). Then, they talk about the Panini break-in and the new information about what was stolen (26:29). Later, they are joined by the host of the King of Collectibles docuseries, Alex Giaimo, to talk about her career and hobby journey (29:31). Finally, they answer your mailbag questions (52:55).
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Alex Giaimo
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts