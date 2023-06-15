 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A ‘Stadio’ x ‘Tifo’ Chat, With Joe Devine and Seb Stafford-Bloor

For the final episode of this season, Musa and Ryan team up with Joe Devine and Seb Stafford-Bloor for a ‘Tifo’ x ‘Stadio’ special

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Training camp of the U21 in South Tyrol Photo by Angelika Warmuth/picture alliance via Getty Images


For the final episode of this season, Musa and Ryan team up with Joe Devine and Seb Stafford-Bloor for a Tifo x Stadio special! There’s some mutual admiration to begin, plus why The Tifo Football Podcast is stopping in its current format (07:37), the differences between the Tifo and Stadio process, especially audio-only versus video (13:09) and the creative goals of both (24:02). They then wrap up on some highlights of football things and work things from the season (38:18).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Guests: Joe Devine and Seb Stafford-Bloor
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

