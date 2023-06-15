 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mets Split Subway Series on Walk-Off

The series finale went down to the wire

By John Jastremski
Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images


‌(0:48) — TWITTER SPACES: JJ returns to Spaces to recap the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Yankees in the finale of the Subway Series at Citi Field.‌

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

‌Follow JJ on Twitter: john_jastremski

‌The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

‌Host: John Jastremski
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

Inside the Ropes at the U.S. Open

House and Hubbard also discuss Jay Monahan’s medical situation and make some bets for the tournament

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Eagles Players to Watch Closely at Training Camp and Sixers Trade Rumors Surrounding Bradley Beal

They guys discuss what moves the 76ers can make if they aren’t trying to land the Wizards star

By Sheil Kapadia, Ben Solak, and 1 more

Cormac McCarthy Saw the Extremes of Human Experience

The legendary author constructed beautifully grim worlds full of unpredictability and indifference

By Brian Phillips

‘The Flash’ and Marketing a Movie With a Controversial Star

Film marketing executive Terry Press joins to discuss how film studios promote and release movies with controversial stars

By Matthew Belloni

The Rare Company of Christian Braun, Kyle’s Wedding Recap, and ‘A Little Blood and Dancing’ With Tyler Parker

Tyler Parker joins to discuss his experience as a college basketball player and his new book

By Tate Frazier and Tyler Parker

NBA Finals Ripple Effects. Plus, the Zion Chase Is On?

Justin, Rob, and Wos debate whether the Denver Nuggets are good enough to become a dynasty

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more