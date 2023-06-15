 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Slice: Corporate Lunches, Southwest Airlines, and Sidewalk Hot Dogs

Dave introduces a segment called “Slice,” where he talks about moments from his life that raise questions, including the unique phenomenon of kindness and consideration found in a Southwest Airlines boarding line

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Dave introduces a segment called “Slice” with Chris and Euno, where he talks about moments from his life that raise questions. He talks about the unique phenomenon of kindness and consideration found in a Southwest Airlines boarding line. He also introduces his “friendship score” and promptly deducts points from people who use neck pillows. The conversation then turns to his experience at the Apple headquarters in Cupertino, CA, including some of the best corporate lunch food he’s ever had.

Host: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Euno Lee
Producer: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, and Euno Lee

