 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Eagles Players to Watch Closely at Training Camp and Sixers Trade Rumors Surrounding Bradley Beal

They guys discuss what moves the 76ers can make if they aren’t trying to land the Wizards star

By Sheil Kapadia, Ben Solak, and Raheem Palmer
Sacramento Kings v Washington Wizards Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images


OTAs have passed, which means we get no real football until training camp time. That got Ben and Sheil thinking about which players Eagles fans should watch closely once they get to camp. Plus, what realistic moves can the Sixers make if they truly aren’t trying to get Bradley Beal?

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia, Ben Solak, and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed By: Jackson Greenberg and Teddy Grossman

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer's Philly Special

The Latest

Inside the Ropes at the U.S. Open

House and Hubbard also discuss Jay Monahan’s medical situation and make some bets for the tournament

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Cormac McCarthy Saw the Extremes of Human Experience

The legendary author constructed beautifully grim worlds full of unpredictability and indifference

By Brian Phillips

‘The Flash’ and Marketing a Movie With a Controversial Star

Film marketing executive Terry Press joins to discuss how film studios promote and release movies with controversial stars

By Matthew Belloni

The Rare Company of Christian Braun, Kyle’s Wedding Recap, and ‘A Little Blood and Dancing’ With Tyler Parker

Tyler Parker joins to discuss his experience as a college basketball player and his new book

By Tate Frazier and Tyler Parker

NBA Finals Ripple Effects. Plus, the Zion Chase Is On?

Justin, Rob, and Wos debate whether the Denver Nuggets are good enough to become a dynasty

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

The Dominance of ‘Diablo IV,’ the ‘LOTR: Gollum’ Fiasco, ‘Street Fighter 6,’ and the Future of Fighting Games

The crew discusses reveals from Summer Game Fest and some newly released video games

By Ben Lindbergh and Justin Charity