 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Rare Company of Christian Braun, Kyle’s Wedding Recap, and ‘A Little Blood and Dancing’ With Tyler Parker

Tyler Parker joins to discuss his experience as a college basketball player and his new book

By Tate Frazier and Tyler Parker
2023 NBA Finals - Game Five Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Tate Frazier shares his thoughts on the Nuggets’ NBA Finals win through a college basketball lens (1:47) before he is joined by The Ringer’s Tyler Parker to discuss his time as a college basketball player; the future of the Oklahoma City Thunder; his new book, A Little Blood and Dancing; and more (15:22). Finally, Tate closes the show with a shout-out to producer Kyle’s wedding as they recap the weekend (37:27).

Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: Tyler Parker
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

The Latest

NBA Finals Ripple Effects. Plus, the Zion Chase Is On?

Justin, Rob, and Wos debate whether the Denver Nuggets are good enough to become a dynasty

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

The Dominance of ‘Diablo IV,’ the ‘LOTR: Gollum’ Fiasco, ‘Street Fighter 6,’ and the Future of Fighting Games

The crew discusses reveals from Summer Game Fest and some newly released video games

By Ben Lindbergh and Justin Charity

Outlandish Rumors and a ‘Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition)’ Deep Dive

Nora and Nathan talk "You’re Losing Me," "Snow on the Beach (Feat. More Lana Del Rey)," and "Karma (Feat. Ice Spice)"

By Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard

Live From the U.S. Open With Kevin Van Valkenburg and NBC’s John Wood

Bryan and Kevin also dive into news of the LIV Golf–PGA Tour merger

By Bryan Curtis

Seth Rollins With a Veiled Shot at Roman Reigns? Plus, Emilio Sparks on NXT’s Latest Call-ups.

Ben, Khal, and Brian discuss their excitement for Dominik Mysterio–Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and 1 more

My Wrexham Announcement ...

Ben Foster announces that he’s re-signed with Wrexham

By Ben Foster