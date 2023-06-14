Live From the U.S. Open With Kevin Van Valkenburg and NBC’s John Wood

Bryan is live from the U.S. Open and dives into news of the LIV Golf–PGA Tour merger with Kevin Van Valkenburg (2:07). They discuss how the story broke, what the relationship is like between both entities, and what it’s like as a golf writer during these events. Later, NBC’s John Wood joins to talk about his experience as an on-course reporter, including inspecting the course, talking with the audience, and grabbing exclusive bits for the viewers (31:02).
Host: Bryan Curtis
Guests: Kevin Van Valkenburg and John Wood
Producer: Erika Cervantes
