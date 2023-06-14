Paying Respect to the Nuggets’ Dominant Run. Plus, Early Bets for Next Season and U.S. Open Preview.

The East Coast Bias boys begin by remarking on what an incredible run the Nuggets had and explaining why this may be only the beginning (:27). Then, they take a way-too-early look at the odds to win the title next year (23:36) before discussing who has the best chance to win this weekend’s U.S. Open (38:54). Finally, they close the show by giving out a value pick to win NL MVP (46:37)
Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producers: Mike Wargon and Tucker Tashjian
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
