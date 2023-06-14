 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Paying Respect to the Nuggets’ Dominant Run. Plus, Early Bets for Next Season and U.S. Open Preview.

The East Coast Bias boys take a way-too-early look at the odds to win the NBA Finals title next year and give out a value pick to win NL MVP

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

The East Coast Bias boys begin by remarking on what an incredible run the Nuggets had and explaining why this may be only the beginning (:27). Then, they take a way-too-early look at the odds to win the title next year (23:36) before discussing who has the best chance to win this weekend’s U.S. Open (38:54). Finally, they close the show by giving out a value pick to win NL MVP (46:37)

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producers: Mike Wargon and Tucker Tashjian
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Gambling Show

The Latest

My Wrexham Announcement ...

Ben Foster announces that he’s re-signed with Wrexham

By Ben Foster

Who Is the “Apex Predator” of the 2023 Summer Transfer Window?

James Allcott and European football expert Dougie Critchley discuss the biggest possible transfers this summer and Harry Kane’s and Kylian Mbappé’s futures

By James Lawrence Allcott

What You Need to Know Before Seeing DC’s ‘The Flash’

Before the DCEU multiverse movie finally arrives on Friday, catch up on its protracted trek to the screen, its source material, and its significance to DC

By Daniel Chin

Killer Mike Is Ready for You to Meet ‘Michael’

The Run the Jewels rapper is releasing his first solo album in more than a decade. "I wanted to give people the whole of the 9-year-old boy that’s on the cover," he tells The Ringer in an interview. "That’s me for real."

By Justin Charity

Canadian Grand Prix Preview With Tim Hauraney and Katie George

Kevin and Tim Hauraney preview the Canadian Grand Prix, and Katie George joins to discuss Lewis Hamilton’s pending contract renewal with Mercedes

By Kevin Clark

Let’s Be Real About Tim Anderson 

Jason talks about the rumors surrounding the personal struggles of White Sox All-Star Tim Anderson

By Jason Goff